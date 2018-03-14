BOISE, Idaho - Wednesday is the calm before the storm at Taco Bell Arena as the eight teams assigned to Boise went through their media obligations and open practices for the fans (and media).
All of this is a little new for several members of the Ohio State team with the Buckeyes not reaching the NCAA Tournament over the past two seasons. Not only did they make it but have a No. 5 seed and will be wearing their home uniforms in game one.
Of course there is a potential rematch with Gonzaga in the second round if both teams advance. But neither team want their minds to go there, they don't call this March Madness for nothing.
"The Ohio State program is used to being in the NCAA Tournament," Keita Bates-Diop said. "We're excited to be back."
There are significantly more players on the Ohio State roster who have never participated in the NCAA Tournament than ones who have. It is hard to believe that graduate transfer Andrew Dakich has the most postseason experience on the entire player roster.
For seniors like Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams, this is a special moment to be ending their careers with a NCAA Tournament appearance. Granted, neither player is ready to call it a collegiate career and winning a few games would prolong things.
Each player wants to make the most of this time playing the sport they love and playing alongside their teammates and friends and representing Ohio State.
Ohio State freshman forward Kaleb Wesson still has a bright college career ahead of him. He burst onto the scene in his first year and has been slowed some after sustaining an ankle injury at Penn State and part of his slowdown could also be attributed to the length of a college basketball season and the conditioning that comes with it, especially for a player who lost a significant amount of weight from his high school playing days.
The Buckeyes cannot afford to get into a game where they try and trade three-pointers against South Dakota State, one of the best outside shooting teams in all of college basketball. The Buckeyes will need a good outing from Williams and/or C.J. Jackson however to force the Jackrabbits to extend their defense and come out on Ohio State's shooters and allow the Buckeyes to run more offense through Wesson.
Chris Holtmann already has conference coach of the year honors under his belt and is being mentioned on short lists for similar awards on a national level. A couple of wins in the NCAA Tournament would certainly go a long way in starting off his Ohio State legacy on the right foot.