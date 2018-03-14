BOISE, Idaho - Wednesday is the calm before the storm at Taco Bell Arena as the eight teams assigned to Boise went through their media obligations and open practices for the fans (and media).

All of this is a little new for several members of the Ohio State team with the Buckeyes not reaching the NCAA Tournament over the past two seasons. Not only did they make it but have a No. 5 seed and will be wearing their home uniforms in game one.

Of course there is a potential rematch with Gonzaga in the second round if both teams advance. But neither team want their minds to go there, they don't call this March Madness for nothing.

"The Ohio State program is used to being in the NCAA Tournament," Keita Bates-Diop said. "We're excited to be back."