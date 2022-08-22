Kamryn Babb: Ohio State captain suffers another injury 'setback'

COLUMBUS -- A fairytale ending for Kamryn Babb is once again being delayed.

After years of refusing to back down from adversity despite a seemingly endless string of injury setbacks, Ohio State awarded its living embodiment of perseverance its coveted Block O jersey last week. Combined with his productive practices so far, the stage was set for a potentially epic feel-good story.

Two days later, Babb was again faced with the reality of yet another rehabilitation process -- albeit one that doesn't appear to be as lengthy.

The veteran wide receiver went down during a training-camp practice last week with what appeared to be a knee injury, according to multiple Dotting The Eyes sources. An MRI confirmed that it was not a worst-case scenario for Babb, who has already dealt with four ACL tears and a broken leg over the last five years of what has long been viewed as a promising career.

"The last five years have been a long journey," Babb said in a release on Saturday after being named the Block O recipient. "There were times when I was down and had a lot of questions. But God put people in my life who wouldn’t let me give up, and it’s been a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without them.

"I’ve learned that you can’t get through tough times all by yourself. You have to grab on to someone. I hope everyone sees that. I love this team and I can’t wait to go on this journey that’s ahead of us."



