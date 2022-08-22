Kamryn Babb: Ohio State captain suffers another injury 'setback'
COLUMBUS -- A fairytale ending for Kamryn Babb is once again being delayed.
After years of refusing to back down from adversity despite a seemingly endless string of injury setbacks, Ohio State awarded its living embodiment of perseverance its coveted Block O jersey last week. Combined with his productive practices so far, the stage was set for a potentially epic feel-good story.
Two days later, Babb was again faced with the reality of yet another rehabilitation process -- albeit one that doesn't appear to be as lengthy.
The veteran wide receiver went down during a training-camp practice last week with what appeared to be a knee injury, according to multiple Dotting The Eyes sources. An MRI confirmed that it was not a worst-case scenario for Babb, who has already dealt with four ACL tears and a broken leg over the last five years of what has long been viewed as a promising career.
"The last five years have been a long journey," Babb said in a release on Saturday after being named the Block O recipient. "There were times when I was down and had a lot of questions. But God put people in my life who wouldn’t let me give up, and it’s been a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without them.
"I’ve learned that you can’t get through tough times all by yourself. You have to grab on to someone. I hope everyone sees that. I love this team and I can’t wait to go on this journey that’s ahead of us."
Babb will be along for that ride as a captain for the Buckeyes, but he won't be on the field for the start of it now.
The reviews for what a healthy Babb could provide for the offense had been overwhelmingly positive during summer workouts, and that carried over into the first week of training camp as he seemed to be operating with no restrictions and consistently turning heads on the practice field. Babb wasn't likely going to crack the starting lineup, but he could certainly still be a factor in the rotation with a chance to finally show why there had been so much hype around his athleticism dating back to high school.
Injuries had consistently prevented him from putting those skills on display on the biggest stage in college football, though, and it was almost unthinkable that it could happen to Babb for a sixth consecutive year.
He earned the Block O by never giving up and always fighting his way back.
But now Kamryn Babb has to do it yet again on a smaller scale.