With just 1:36 remaining in the second half of Ohio State's opening round game against South Dakota State in Boise, Idaho, the game was tied at 70. A 10-0 Jackrabbits' run put the Buckeyes on the brink of going home heartbroken after a storybook season.

But Kam Williams, suiting up for what could have been his last game in an Ohio State uniform, was not ready to call it a career just yet.

Receiving the ball with such little time left, Williams found himself with enough space to put up a corner 3-point shot. The ball hit the bottom of the net as the whistle was blown for a foul, giving the Maryland native a chance for a crucial four-point play. He converted the free throw, proving to be the game's biggest shots.

"I give the coaching staff the credit. They called the play for me," Williams said. "They had enough confidence to do that down the stretch. And as hard as I worked, my confidence is never going to be shot. So as soon as I let it go I felt like it was going to go in and it just went in. It just felt great. And everything just kind of got rolling from there."

With the lead, Ohio State got another possession. After a tipped-out rebound by Andrew Dakich landed in the lap of Williams again, the player most likely to pull up a heat-check bomb let it sail one more time, failing to convery but drawing a foul and making all three free throws with just a minute left.

For those who do not follow Buckeye basketball closely, the moment might be one that showed guts and nerves of steel. But for Williams, hoisting deep shots is what he does. It's the kind of play you'd expect from a guy who when asked what his new coaching staff would want him to do if he got into a shooting slump replied with, "Just keep shooting."

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann did not take the credit for the play that ultimately put the ball in his sharpshooter's hands.

"It was great," Holtmann said. "One of the assistant coaches, Ryan (Pedon), we had a call on an action we run for him. We were struggling there late, we were saying, 'Somebody has to make a play, and someone has to take an open look and make an open shot.' And he's that kind of a kid. He wants the ball in his hands in those moments. And he's got that look in his eye."

That little run Williams went on proved to be plenty for Ohio State, as they walked away with an 81-73 win. The Buckeyes will advance to the round of 32 to face Gonzaga, a foe they lost to early in the season. The Zags had their own share of troubles in the opening round, picking up a tough 68-64 win over UNC Greensboro.

Williams knew his team needed him badly to make the shot when called upon, something he might not have been able to do in years prior. But on the grandest stage in the biggest moment, Williams shown brightest. He has been carrying with him some words of wisdom from his coaches to motivate him and the rest of the team in Ohio State's first tournament appearance since 2015.

"Amazing," Williams said. "Ohio State's been in a drought. And myself, J.T. (Jae'Sean Tate), everybody on the team, Kaleb (Wesson), we've been hungry for this moment. The coaching staff has been preaching to us 'Embrace the moment. You never know when you're going to make it back here.' So just embracing the moment and just hopefully we can go as far as we can."

How far the Buckeyes can go hinges on how well they can play against an opponent who destroyed them 86-59 the last time.

But this is not the same Ohio State team from then and it certainly is not the same Williams.