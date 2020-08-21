BuckeyeGrove - Kalen Etzler shows out late in 270 Hoops' Ohio Challenge

Despite there not being much basketball or sports at all this summer, Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler has been staying very active.

Etzler, the No.112 recruit in the Rivals150 rankings, enjoyed a fantastic summer playing alongside fellow Buckeye Meechie Johnson as the two dominated practically every game that they played in, winning upwards of 20 games and suffering just one loss in a handful of tournaments in Fort Wayne (In.) put on by their AAU team, the Indy Heat.

Etzler also competed in the 270 Hoops Ohio Challenge on Tuesday night, going up against some of the best prospects that the Buckeye State has to offer in a game type setting. The unique thing about the event is that it was live streamed to 130 Division I college programs, giving the uncommitted participants a chance to showcase their skillset after losing so many exposure opportunities this spring and summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Zach Fleer, the co-owner of 270 Hoops, has been putting these events on all summer for prospects in Central Ohio and really did something special by bringing in players from across the entire state for this one.

The games were each 10 minutes long with a running clock and no refs as the players simply called their own fouls. They followed the Elam Ending, a trend that’s slowly becoming more and more popular on all levels. Once the clock hit the three minute mark, it was stopped and the target score became eight points greater than whatever the leading teams score was. So, for example, if the score is 30-25 when the clock stops, then the first team to 38 wins the game.

While Etzler, Thomas Worthington senior Tyrese Hughey (Furman) and Toledo St. Francis senior Cliron Hornbeak (Kent State) have all pledged to Division I programs by now, they all came out to compete as well, making for a very competitive setting with elite point guards, wings and big men.

Despite falling in the championship game, Etzler and DeSales senior Des Watson, who was an Ohio State target before the commitment of Malaki Branham, teamed up with one another and put on a show when they were together on the floor.

While it took a couple of games for Etzler to get going, the lengthy forward really got hot in the final two games, hitting shots from deep with consistency and attacking the rim for some extremely tough finishes. Here, I’ll break down what I saw from the rising senior on Tuesday night.

Kalen Etzler (6’8 WF / Convoy Crestview / 2021): While many Ohio State fans envision Etzler as a post for the Buckeyes in the coming years, I simply don’t see that being the case, as he has a really promising future getting things done on the wing. He’s not exactly a bruiser on the block and I’ve seen Ohio State fans discussing that before, but that’s where having a good eye for hoops and the ability to not assign a player to a position based on their height comes into play. Basketball is a continually evolving game and Etzler is evolving his game as he goes as well. With a rare combination of height, length, shooting touch and mobility, he offers a lot on the offensive end at the next level. Etzler did a decent bit of ball handling on Tuesday, knocking down several three’s off the dribble and showcasing the ability to get by guys off the bounce. It’s not tough for him to get his shot off in the face of a defender due to his length, as a good amount of the three’s he hit were very contested, one of which came off of a pretty side step. He got to the rim on several occasions as well, exploding for a couple of monster one-handed dunks coming down the lane and finishing at a high rate. He got involved on the offensive glass as well and did a lot of work in the pick and roll, as he’s an extremely tough roll man to defend because of the fact that he can also pop and knock down the outside shot. Defensively, Etzler has some work to do in order to defend wings with consistency, but the potential is there. He has good feet, isn’t slow by any means and can really force you into tough shots due to his length. As he continues to add strength and get quicker, he will become more and more capable of staying in front of wings.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove for more detailed breakdowns such as this one in the future.