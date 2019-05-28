COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior-to-be Kaleb Wesson announced earlier today that he will return to Ohio State after entering his name for NBA consideration after his sophomore season. The 6-foot-9, 270-pounder has played two seasons with the Buckeyes and will return for the 2019-2020 season under Chris Holtmann.

Wesson made the declaration to test the NBA waters during the offseason but there is little penalty for players to do that as long as they declare their return to college by May 29th and to fire any agents hired during the process before that date as well.

“We really look forward to coaching Kaleb for his junior season,” Chris Holtmann, Ohio State head coach, said via a university produced update. “Kaleb received valuable information in this process. He and his family really went about this process in great way. We stayed in regular communication and I know he and his family appreciated the feedback they received from the NBA advisory committee as well as NBA organizations. As we begin the work ahead for the 2019-20 season I know Kaleb understands the work ahead and I know he is anxious to join his teammates.”

Wesson was not part of the NBA Draft Combine, a telltale sign of who stands a good chance to be drafted but that did not stop Wesson from having workouts with several teams as he gained valuable knowledge on what the league sees as his strong points and weak points in his game.