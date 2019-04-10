Recent rule changes have allowed players more flexibility in testing the NBA waters without giving up their amateur status and that is something that Wesson will do as he looks to see where he stands through two years of college basketball.

Wesson has played two seasons with the Buckeyes and during the most recent season led the Buckeyes with 14.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Wednesday afternoon we learned that Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson has entered his name for consideration for the 2019 NBA Draft when Chris Holtmann met with the local media to wrap up the 2018-19 season for the Buckeye basketball team.

“He’s going to go through the process while also retaining his NCAA eligibility,” Holtmann said. “I fully support him in going through this process and we’re going to walk through it with him.”



Holtmann added that Wesson entered his name ‘about a week ago’ and that they are already receiving feedback on things.

“We’ve begun to gather some information from the advisory committee for guys that are going through this process, and that’s been helpful, and it will continue to be, but I know Kaleb is anxious to get feedback.” Holtmann added.

Players are now allowed to hire agents without risking the loss of eligibility as long as the agent is certified by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the NCAA as long as they request an “evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.” The relationship with the agent had to end if they decide to return to school.

Holtmann was unsure if Wesson had the intentions of hiring an agent or not at this point.

“Whether he decides to hire an agent, that will kind of be up to him and his family to decide,” Holtmann said.

Obviously these recent rules changes create a potential minefield of rules and regulations to navigate and the Buckeyes are not taking any chances of losing Wesson due to some technicality and have tasked someone internally to work closely with the Wesson family to make sure that there are no surprises if Wesson should desire to come back to school for his junior season.

“I have got a staff member that is kind of in charge of touching base with him each and every day,” Holtmann added, mentioning that with recruiting starting to heat up soon that he will be on the road for a good amount of time. “There are very specific timelines that have to happen. We put our compliance as well as a staff member to make sure that he is on top of all of that, because it is a lot.”

Players and their families can never have too much information and this process will give Kaleb a clearer picture to consider.

“I think the feedback is always good,” Holtmann said. “I think Kaleb is bright and his family has a good and reasonable understanding of what this process is and where he currently is. I think all of that is really helpful.”

From year-one to year-two, Wesson saw his point total go up close to four-and-a-half points per game as well as two extra rebounds per game while playing a little more than five minutes more per contest.

The Buckeyes selfishly really need Wesson to come back as they have found themselves on many of the way-too-early top-25 lists.

“Kaleb really made significant strides from one year to the next,” Holtmann said. “I think he had a real significant improvement and growth and I think for him, he understands that has got to continue to happen.”

Ultimately, it is going to come down to what the teams think about Wesson’s pro prospects for this season. Along with the feedback that Wesson and the Buckeyes are receiving on him, there are some pretty clear indicators based on who is invited to what.

“I think every day we are getting feedback that gives us and him a better idea of where he currently stands,” Holtmann said. “NBA organizations have to determine from here, do they want to have him a part of their workouts and those kinds of things.”

Players have until April 21st to declare for the NBA Draft, or at least to be considered. The NBA Draft Combine takes place from May 15th through May 19th and then plyers have until 11:59pm on May 29th to either withdraw from the draft or forgo their eligibility and stay in. The draft will take place on June 20th.

“I support him going through this process and the feedback that he is going to get, and we will kind of see together what it kind of looks like for him,” Holtmann said.