K’Vaughan Pope leaves Ohio State game in second quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the middle of a defensive drive, Ohio State senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope was not having it on the sideline.

Per Letterman Row’s Austin Ward, Pope was looking to check into the game on a passing down, but was waved off. He reportedly got into a shouting match with linebackers coach Al Washington.

As the quarter continued, Pope was escorted off the field and back to the locker room by Ohio State Director of Player Development C.J. Barnett. As the half neared its end, Pope tweeted, “good lucc (sic) to my teammates,” and later “f*** Ohio State,” which was later deleted.

Pope played in 31 games for Ohio State, and was listed as a “key contributor” on special teams. One-and-a-half of his two tackles last season were for loss.

Pope is a former four-star recruit from the 2018 class.