K'Vaughan Pope enters transfer portal after Ohio State dismissal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope has entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from the Ohio State football team Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Buckeyes' 59-7 win against Akron, Pope — a former four-star linebacker in the 2018 class — tried to get onto the field during a certain defensive package and was waved off the field. The senior then got into an altercation, throwing his gloves into the stands, tried to take off his jersey on the field and was escorted off the field and into the locker room by Director of Player Development C.J. Barnett.

As the second quarter continued, Pope released two messages on his personal Twitter account. The first: “good lucc (sic) to my teammates.” The second, since deleted: “f*** (sic) Ohio State.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced in a statement Sunday that Pope was dismissed from the program, but that he will still be on scholarship through the duration of this semester.

In his Ohio State career, Pope accumulated 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He had three tackles this season.

Pope tweeted this statement out Sunday afternoon:

"Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."