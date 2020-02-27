INDIANAPOLIS - While the spectacle of the annual NFL Scouting Combine surrounds the various drills and exercises players go through to indirectly compete against each other, the true purpose of this event has always been the medical checkups and information that teams acquire through interviews with players.

The drills may be important for a player who may not have much film from college, but that isn't a problem for K.J. Hill.

With a full career under his belt as a Buckeye, Hill feels confident with what he has done on the field and instead looks forward to the interviews and meetings with teams to separate himself this week.

"I feel like on the field, production is there," Hill said. "But I feel like with the coaches, just knowing me, my character and my off the field, me being a great young man will separate me also."