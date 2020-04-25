K.J. Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 220 pick in the seventh round.

Hill was able to capture the Ohio State school record for most catches in a career with 201. Hill surpassed David Boston for the most receptions as a Buckeye.

The Arkansas native came to Ohio as a four-star recruit. Hill would redshirt his first season and only bring in 18 catches in 2016.

As a sophomore, Hill began to build momentum as he was able to haul in 56 catches to accumulate 549 receiving yards. The redshirt sophomore would also bring in three touchdowns that season.

With Dwayne Haskins quarterbacking the team in 2018, Hill brought in the fifth most receptions in a single season in school history with 70 catches. He would also have 885 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

In his final season, Hill would haul in a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with 57 catches for 636 yards.

In 53 career games, Hill would record at least one catch in 50 of those games. He also tied Gary Williams's school record with 46 consecutive games of catching a pass.

Hill's career would be highlighted by a game in which he caught 12 passes and another game in which he tallied 187 receiving yards. Both of those games rank inside the top-10 in school history for their respective categories.

Like former teammate Terry McLaurin, Hill was able to impress scouts at the Senior Bowl down in Alabama.

Hill is the ninth wideout out of Ohio State to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2015.