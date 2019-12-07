INDIANAPOLIS - With a 10-yard reception in the third quarter against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, K.J. Hill caught his 192nd career reception and has now passed David Boston's 191 receptions for the most in Ohio State history.

The reception was Hill's fourth of the game and brought him up to 52 yards on the day.

Hill redshirted his freshman year before picking up 18 receptions in eight games during his freshman season for 262 yards, fifth on the team in receiving yards and sixth in receptions.

Hill became a much bigger part of the offense in his sophomore season following the departure of Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown and Dontre Wilson. Hill played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes and led the team with 56 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 549 yards.

Hill was able to ramp up his production even further in his junior season, finishing the year with 70 receptions for 885 yards, both second in the team behind Parris Campbell. In a somewhat surprising decision, Hill announced in January that he would return for his senior season to have "one last ride" with his brothers, coaches and Buckeye Nation in search of a national championship.

With Ohio State sitting at 12-0 and ranked No.1 in the College Football Playoff Poll, it seems that Hill made the right decision as the Buckeyes are certainly in the race to bring a trophy home this season.

So far this year, Hill has 49 receptions for 554 yards through 13 games and is averaging 11.3 yards per catch.

With games still left to play, it's possible that Hill becomes the first receiver in Ohio State history to pass 200 receptions, and Hill currently is eighth in career receiving yards with 2,250, and with such small numbers separating players it possible he moves up there as well to further cement his status as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history.