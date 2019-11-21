COLUMBUS, Ohio - Beyond his one-handed touchdown grab against Minnesota in 2018, K.J. Hill said that his game-winning touchdown reception against Penn State last season was his second favorite of his career.

When looking at Hill's highlights against Penn State, though, there are a lot of successful plays you can look at when considering his two-game history against the Nittany Lions. In those two close wins in 2017 and 2018, Hill caught a combined 18 receptions for 161 yards and his infamous high-stepping touchdown in Happy Valley.

Now that Hill's career at Ohio State down to only a handful of games remaining, he'll have one more chance to take control against Penn State on his Senior Day. A win Saturday punches Ohio State's ticket into the Big Ten Championship Game where the Buckeyes would look to extend their season.

While Ohio State may soon be lookign ahead to the postseason, a final home game against this caliber of opponent has made Hill reminisce about his time in Scarlet and Gray.

"Definitely, you know, because it came quick," Hill said. "You know, you get here as a freshman, you'd be like 'Dang, can't picture myself out there running out on my last day in The Shoe,' but now it's here. It's kind of bittersweet."