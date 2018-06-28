ATLANTA – The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is not only a chance for rising seniors to make a name for themselves as many talented underclassmen from the class of 2020 are taking part in the same drills as the older players.

One 2020 that should have a big outing will be Oak Park (Mich.) lineman Justin Rogers. The four-star is ranked as the No. 16 player in the nation in the 2020 Rivals100 and will absolutely be a national recruit before he makes his decision somewhere near his signing day in more than a year.

Sometimes younger players come into events like this with an attitude of just being blessed to be included. Not Rogers, he has loftier goals in mind.

"I am coming in here to win MVP at offensive lineman," Rogers said. "I have that mindset already. I am ready to go, for real."