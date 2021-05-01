BuckeyeGrove - Justin Hilliard to sign with San Francisco 49ers as UDFA

Linebacker and captain Justin Hilliard will reportedly sign with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Another Ohio product has catapulted his football career from the Buckeyes to the game’s highest level after over five years in scarlet and gray.

Hilliard missed the first two games of the 2020 season before starting four of the final six games of the season, including the Jan. 12 national championship game against No. 1 Alabama.

The Cincinnati native made 33 tackles last season, including a team-high five for loss and three fumble recoveries. Hilliard also came up with an interception on the opening drive of the second half during the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 14 Northwestern.

Hilliard played 48 games over five seasons with Ohio State after joining the Buckeyes as a four-star and No. 2 recruit in Ohio from the class of 2015. He made a name for himself on special teams and figures to factor into San Francisco's approach in that aspect in the NFL.

The linebacker totaled 84 tackles, nine for loss and five passes defended during his Ohio State career. Hilliard also dealt with a torn Achilles tendon and biceps injuries early in his Buckeyes tenure.