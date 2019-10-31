COLUMBUS, Ohio – After suffering an Achilles injury in spring camp, Justin Hilliard didn’t know if his time would ever come, but it arrived in the form of a start against Ohio State's toughest opponent to date.

Against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes turned to a four-linebacker look in order to counter the physical style of running of the Badgers, and Hilliard was called upon to make his first start of the season. The linebacker took advantage of the opportunity, which could not have been more valuable to Hilliard.

“Just being out there with the guys, being able to make some plays, it means so much,” Hilliard said.

The journey to Saturday’s start seemed unlikely after Hilliard injured his Achilles less than eight months prior to the game. Beyond even the hope of starting in a football game, Hilliard questioned if he would even be ready to play in the 2019 season.