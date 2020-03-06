News More News
Justin Hilliard is not taking his sixth year for granted

Justin Hilliard received a start against Wisconsin in the regular season bout. (Scott Stuart)
Justin Hilliard received a start against Wisconsin in the regular season bout. (Scott Stuart)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Things have not gone to plan for Justin Hilliard.

While injuries have prevented Hilliard from living up to his recruiting hype on the field, his impressive character and leadership off the field has made an impact at Ohio State. Heading into his sixth season, Hilliard will have one more shot to write a storybook ending to his collegiate career.

A torn Achilles kept him out of spring ball last season, and while there were times the Ohio native thought about hanging it up, he kept pushing for those around him.

“I always say the toughest time after an injury is literally like right after the injury, so I mean, once I tore the Achilles, really right here in pass rush, I mean those thoughts were going through my head,” Hilliard said on possibly calling it a career. “And then, it doesn't take long, get around the guys, get around your family, those people who push you so much, and after that, it wasn't a question.”

{{ article.author_name }}