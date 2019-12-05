COLUMBUS, Ohio - Staying on the field has never been easy for Justin Hilliard. The fifth-year senior has watched his teammates compete in 66 games since he stepped on campus in 2015, yet he's only played in 39 of those games, soon to be 40 when he steps on the field this Saturday in the Big Ten Championship.

He was redshirted his freshman season and missed the majority of his 2016 season with injuries to both biceps, and after playing in 27 out of 28 games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Hilliard suffered a torn Achilles tendon during spring training earlier this year.

He returned for the Buckeyes against Indiana earlier this season, and has since been a constant presence on the field for Ohio State with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception that clinched Ohio State's win over Penn State.

With Hilliard finding his place this season for the Buckeyes, it was revealed a few weeks back by head coach Ryan Day that the team was looking into a potential sixth-year for the Cincinnati native, and just a couple weeks ago, Hilliard learned his fate for the upcoming season,

"Yeah, I actually got -- there's been an answer back. It's been approved," Hilliard said Wednesday. "So that's the plan, I mean, still have to have some important talks. But yes, the plan has been approved."