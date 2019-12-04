Wednesday is now the day for the offensive awards to come out for the Big Ten and Justin Fields really appeared to be a shoo-in for the top quarterback award. Well, things went according to plan as he won the Griese-Brees QB of the year award in convincing fashion this season.

Fields leads the nation with an astounding 37:1 touchdown to interception ratio while also being second in Big Ten history with 47 touchdowns responsible for through 12 games in a season. He also ranks in the top-five nationally in TD passes (37) along with QB efficiency rating (192.1).

Fields came into the Ohio State program during the offseason by way of transfer to compete for the starting QB position left vacant by the departure of Dwayne Haskins. Obviously the Buckeyes have done well in going to a 12-0 record and are one win away from likely locking up the No. 1 spot in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Fields has completed better than 68-percent of his passes and thrown for 2,654 yards so far with one more game to play before the bowls. He has also rushed for 470 yards and 10 touchdowns as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

While many people have been critical of Ohio State quarterbacks through the years, Ohio State has owned this trophy in its short run since the 2011 season. This is the 7th time that an Ohio State player has won it and it would be easier to highlight the years that an Ohio State player did not win it over when one did with Russell Wilson winning the first one in 2011 and Connor Cook winning it in 2015.

Other Ohio State players to win include Braxton Miller, JT Barrett and Haskins.