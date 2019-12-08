INDIANAPOLIS - After Ohio State's 34-21 victory over Wisconsin, Justin Fields stood on the elevated platform where the Buckeyes would receive the Big Ten Championship trophy and took in the sights.

Confetti came down from the rafters of Lucas Oil Stadium, a stadium evidently owned by Ohio State fans who seemed to make up at least 80 percent of its capacity, as the team was presented with the brass they'd been looking for all season.

For Fields, he was able to bring home an additional piece of hardware for his mantle; the Grange-Griffin Trophy, an award which is presented to the MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game. The trophy is named after former Illinois running back Harold "Red" Grange and former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, the latter of which presented the trophy to Fields.

His MVP performance did not come easily, however. Ohio State found themselves down 14-0 early and then 21-7 going into half time. Fields had a rough first half, going just 7-of-14 passing for 127 yards.

In the second half, with their backs against the wall for the first time this season, the Buckeyes were able to respond with 27 unanswered points to take home the 34-21 win and the Big Ten Championship trophy.

For Fields, who improved greatly in the second half, he never doubted that the Buckeyes would be able to pull off the comeback.

"I just think the team knew we already had it in us," Fields said. "I'm just glad the world got to see what this team was made of. I'm glad it happened."