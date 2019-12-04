Justin Fields will fight through limited mobility Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields has been able to show off his arm talent all season, and with a large knee brace seriously limiting his mobility Saturday, he will need to have his accuracy dialed in better than ever.
Fields is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. With 37 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, he is the only quarterback with at least 34 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, but his mobility will be hindered by the sprained MCL in his left knee that he reaggravated against Michigan.
“Yeah it definitely limits you from running,” Fields said on the bigger knee brace. “But at the end of the day, you have to stay safe when you’re behind the pocket, so it’s either you want to be limited or you want to be safe. So, you kind of just have to know what’s more important.”
The 10 rushing touchdowns come as no surprise, but his ability to throw the ball has only improved since he stepped on campus at Ohio State. At Georgia, Fields was used primarily as a rushing option, tallying 42 rushes to 39 pass attempts. In 2019, the sophomore has used the air 166 times more than he has used his legs.
In the last meeting against Wisconsin, Fields rushed the ball 13 times and rushed in a touchdown during the course of the game. Also in that game, Fields was sacked a season-high five times.
Now with less mobility than ever, Fields will need to rely on good offensive line play to give him time to find open receivers and drive the ball downfield. Fortunately for Fields and the Buckeyes, the brace has no effect on the quarterback’s ability to throw the ball.
The brace itself is something that Fields practiced with Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, but he switched to the smaller option, which he played with up until going down against Michigan, for Thursday's practice before the game.
The bigger brace, while it limits mobility, offers the support Fields needs to feel confident in a game.
“I just feel more comfortable with it on, especially with my knee being as it is right now,” Fields said. “But I definitely can’t run as fast and I definitely won’t be able to be as mobile, but I know the most important thing is just being safe back there and just staying healthy.”
Leading up to Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, Fields will practice with the brace that he will sport in the Big Ten Championship game. Fields admitted that he will be cogniscent of his injury during his preparation for the game, but once he takes the field in Indianapolis, he will shift into focusing on the game alone.
“I think in practice you have to think about it more because it’s not actually the game, but when you’re in the game, you can’t really think about your knee,” Fields said. “You just have to go out there and play your game.”
The focus outward, rather than inward, is what makes Fields one of the toughest leaders on a team that does not lack tough leadership. This team has made it to this point not because it has a collection of talented individuals, but because the group of talented individuals has bought into the mindset of being selfless for the team.
With shades of J.T. Barrett returning to the field in the Big Ten Championship game less than a week after minor knee surgery in 2017, Fields will hope to follow in Barrett’s footsteps and secure a win for Ohio State.
“I mean in the game, you can’t really worry about what’s on your body,” Fields said. “You just kind of have to go out there and worry about scoring and putting points up on the board.”