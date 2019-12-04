COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields has been able to show off his arm talent all season, and with a large knee brace seriously limiting his mobility Saturday, he will need to have his accuracy dialed in better than ever.

Fields is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. With 37 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, he is the only quarterback with at least 34 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, but his mobility will be hindered by the sprained MCL in his left knee that he reaggravated against Michigan.

“Yeah it definitely limits you from running,” Fields said on the bigger knee brace. “But at the end of the day, you have to stay safe when you’re behind the pocket, so it’s either you want to be limited or you want to be safe. So, you kind of just have to know what’s more important.”

The 10 rushing touchdowns come as no surprise, but his ability to throw the ball has only improved since he stepped on campus at Ohio State. At Georgia, Fields was used primarily as a rushing option, tallying 42 rushes to 39 pass attempts. In 2019, the sophomore has used the air 166 times more than he has used his legs.

In the last meeting against Wisconsin, Fields rushed the ball 13 times and rushed in a touchdown during the course of the game. Also in that game, Fields was sacked a season-high five times.

Now with less mobility than ever, Fields will need to rely on good offensive line play to give him time to find open receivers and drive the ball downfield. Fortunately for Fields and the Buckeyes, the brace has no effect on the quarterback’s ability to throw the ball.