{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 09:30:35 -0600') }} football

Justin Fields, wideouts post career highs against Rutgers

Justin Fields added 30 rushing yards to his career high passing performance.
Justin Fields added 30 rushing yards to his career high passing performance. (Scott Stuart)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – While the starters were given just over a half of playing time, the passing offense was able to excel with multiple players posting career highs.

After a season of Dwayne Haskins torching the record books with his arm, Justin Fields was able to pay tribute, in a sense, with a 305-yard passing performance, the highest of his young career. The sophomore quarterback did not do it without the help of his receiving corps, which produced some exceptional performances.

Fields has never topped 300 yards, and while this is in large part due to the fact that he is not getting many fourth quarter reps this season, it is impressive that he hit the 300-yard milestone while throwing the least amount of times all season. Fields would complete 15-of-19 passes for four touchdowns.

“Game by game, but whatever stats are that’s what it is. I’m just glad we got the dub,” Fields said.

