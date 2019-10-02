COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ahead of his toughest test to date, Justin Fields will continue to approach and prepare for Saturdays the same way in order to improve and reach his full potential.

Fields has exploded onto the scene in his first year running the Ohio State offense, but he will be tasked with marching the offense down the field against Michigan State, who ranks in the top 14 in both scoring and total defense.

Despite going up against one of the most talented and well-coached defenses in the country, Fields is worried about sustaining the process that has allowed him to have success so far this season rather than changing it.

“You can’t really do anything more, can’t do anything less,” Fields said on playing Michigan State. “You just have to go out there and really just do your job.”

Through five games, Fields has thrown for 16 touchdowns and rushed for another seven touchdowns. He has accounted for 1,314 total yards while also having a completion percentage of 69.8 percent.