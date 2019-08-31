COLUMBUS, Ohio - In one of the most anticipated debuts in Ohio State history, sophomore transfer quarterback Justin Fields showed off his dual-threat ability and explosive offensive potential in just over three quarters of play.

Fields transferred from Georgia this past offseason and eventually won the starting job over Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugonov, impressing coaches with his passing and rushing abilities. Those same skills flashed in Fields’ hot start to his Ohio State career, breaking tackles and taking a 51-yard touchdown run to the house during the Buckeyes’ first drive.

The next three drives all ended in touchdown passes from Fields to Jeremy Ruckert, Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave. The offense covered 200 yards over the opening four drives, and Fields completed five of his six passes for 100 yards.



