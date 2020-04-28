COLUMBUS, Ohio – After an NFL Draft in which 10 Buckeyes were selected, it is easy to project for the future and see who could be selected in next year’s draft, but Ryan Day is focused on living in the moment, especially for his star quarterback.

Ohio State has had plenty of top draft picks over the past decade, including 18 first round selections since the 2011 NFL Draft. While having potential high draft picks on the team in 2020 would appear to be the norm for the Buckeyes, the presence of a highly touted quarterback is something that is uncharted territory for Ohio State.

Dwayne Haskins became the third quarterback in school history, and first since Art Schlichter in 1982, to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Haskins’s selection in the 2018 NFL Draft would come over 78 years after the first selection of an Ohio State quarterback in the first round when Don Scott was selected No. 9 overall in the 1941 NFL Draft.