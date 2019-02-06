COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There's tension surrounding the result of freshman quarterback Justin Fields's waiver application.

"if that comes through favorable for us, it provides the depth that we need," coach Ryan Day said. "We'll be anxiously awaiting."

Fields is the heir apparent to redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and now one of three Ohio State quarterbacks on scholarship. Going down to two for a given season provides apparent risk for any program, especially when one's never played a collegiate snap and the other holds a career completion percentage of 47.4 through 95 passing attempts.

Getting Fields eligible is first and foremost at the position. After that it's getting him ready to compete for the starting job.

Fields denies any nerves about being the potential next man up.