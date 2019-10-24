News More News
Justin Fields, pass protection will look to excel against Wisconsin

Justin Fields has thrown for 22 passing touchdowns and only one interception.
Justin Fields has thrown for 22 passing touchdowns and only one interception. (Scott Stuart)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields will look to use his arm to dissect the No.1 pass defense in the country on Saturday.

In order to move the ball and score against Wisconsin, Ohio State will need to utilize the air attack. Fields will need to be upright to show off his arm talent, so pass protection will be a key competent to the offensive success.

Ryan Day stresses the plan to win, which offensively includes taking care of the ball and winning the field position battle, as the main focus each week for the Buckeyes. Against a defense like Wisconsin, following the plan to win becomes all the more important.

“The bigger the game, the more the emphasis on those points,” Day said. “When we've done a good job with that, things have gone well.”

