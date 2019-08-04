COLUMBUS, Ohio – This may be Justin Fields first training camp with the Buckeyes but it is not the first training camp that the sophomore signal caller has gone through.

Last year he was in Athens (Ga.) and working to try and climb the depth chart with the Georgia Bulldogs. Ultimately he was not able to unseat Jake Fromm and that eventually helped pave the way for a transfer to Ohio State and puts him in a position now to lead the Buckeyes out on the field in the first game with no incumbent at quarterback.

Head coach Ryan Day came out over the summer and said that the Buckeyes have not named a starting quarterback at this point and that someone needs to earn that spot. With just three practices in the books, it is too soon for anyone to reach out and separate from the pack. Fields is just fine with that, it is all part of the message that he got when he was looking at Ohio State as a transfer destination earlier this year.

“Coach Day told me before I got here that it was not just going to be given to me so I definitely think we are all trying to get that starting spot,” Fields said. “We are just going to take it day-by-day and improve every day as a team.”