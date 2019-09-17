Justin Fields looking to improve footwork and accuracy ahead of Miami (OH)
COLUMBUS, Ohio - During Ryan Day’s media availability on Tuesday, questions did not surround what Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin is bringing to the table or how Ohio State will be able to move through the defense of Miami (Ohio).
It’s fair, though, that questions were asked about Ohio State but not their opponent. This is not a team that will match up with the Buckeyes and give them a game, so while Day has preached for his team not to get complacent and look past opponents, this will be a week focusing on improving the small things that show up on film before Ohio State gets into the thick of their schedule against Nebraska and Michigan State, among other teams.
One area of constant improvement is in the quarterbacks room with Justin Fields. The sophomore has surpassed most expectations early this season, including the coaching staff, but against Indiana he had issues with accuracy and footwork that we hadn’t seen against Florida Atlantic or Cincinnati.
He completed 72 percent of his passes against FAU and 80 percent of his passes against Cincinnati, and heading into Bloomington, he led the nation in adjusted completion percentage with 90.9 percent. Against the Hoosiers, however, he seemed rattled at points and was consistently missing on deep balls. While he hadn’t taken many shots downfield in the first two games, it was still surprising to see from Fields who had been an assassin in his first two starts.
Day emphasized on Tuesday that while Fields did have issues on Saturday, it’s important to note that not only were there other factors contributing to his accuracy issues, but Fields himself still has relatively little experience quarterbacking at a college level.
“It's one thing to do in practice, another thing to do it in a game, and the more reps you have under your belt, the more comfortable you are,” Day said. “Going back and looking at the film, on two of those throws, he had a guy right in his face. He did. On the long one to Chris [Olave], he had a guy coming right under his arm, and then the touchdown that he missed to Austin [Mack], same thing, there was a guy right in his face.”
Fields knew immediately after the game that the deep ball accuracy was an issue, and he sensed his issues with his footwork during the game. His coaches were able to identify it during the game as well, so being able to improve his footwork in the pocket this week will be a big focus for Miami (Ohio) and beyond.
“I felt it too,” Fields said. “So just kind of staying firm in the pocket and just delivering strong throws and have a wider base because that makes me more accurate. So just kind of keeping a wide base and just kind of moving in the pocket.”
It’s a positive for Ohio State that they were able to identify Fields’ issues during the game, and Fields brought up a good point that they would rather these issues sprout up now and be able to fix them rather than later in the season with the game on the line.
However, even if these issues were to pop up later in the season, Fields feels comfortable with being able to make adjustments during games based on the feedback of the coaches.
“I mean, I think I do a good job processing feedback and just kind of pointers in the game and kind of applying it to the game,” Fields said. “So I know some people might need time to work on that stuff. But I think I do a good job. I'll just move my body just kind of fixing those things.”
Even with the small issues that have shown up on tape for Fields, he is still “light years” ahead of where everybody thought he would be, at least according to Ryan Day. With his limited experience, these are issues for Fields and the staff to iron out now rather than in October or November, and there’s no better time to sweat the small things than in Ohio State’s upcoming game against Miami (Ohio).
“But he's going to quickly learn here is that at Ohio State, the more you win, the more the stakes get higher and higher, and the more is expected,” Day said. “That all comes with it, but he's got a good head on his shoulders. I think he handles it well. He's got good poise, and he and Mike [Yurcich] got to get in that room and just keep on working on getting better.”