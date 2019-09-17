COLUMBUS, Ohio - During Ryan Day’s media availability on Tuesday, questions did not surround what Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin is bringing to the table or how Ohio State will be able to move through the defense of Miami (Ohio).

It’s fair, though, that questions were asked about Ohio State but not their opponent. This is not a team that will match up with the Buckeyes and give them a game, so while Day has preached for his team not to get complacent and look past opponents, this will be a week focusing on improving the small things that show up on film before Ohio State gets into the thick of their schedule against Nebraska and Michigan State, among other teams.

One area of constant improvement is in the quarterbacks room with Justin Fields. The sophomore has surpassed most expectations early this season, including the coaching staff, but against Indiana he had issues with accuracy and footwork that we hadn’t seen against Florida Atlantic or Cincinnati.

He completed 72 percent of his passes against FAU and 80 percent of his passes against Cincinnati, and heading into Bloomington, he led the nation in adjusted completion percentage with 90.9 percent. Against the Hoosiers, however, he seemed rattled at points and was consistently missing on deep balls. While he hadn’t taken many shots downfield in the first two games, it was still surprising to see from Fields who had been an assassin in his first two starts.

Day emphasized on Tuesday that while Fields did have issues on Saturday, it’s important to note that not only were there other factors contributing to his accuracy issues, but Fields himself still has relatively little experience quarterbacking at a college level.

“It's one thing to do in practice, another thing to do it in a game, and the more reps you have under your belt, the more comfortable you are,” Day said. “Going back and looking at the film, on two of those throws, he had a guy right in his face. He did. On the long one to Chris [Olave], he had a guy coming right under his arm, and then the touchdown that he missed to Austin [Mack], same thing, there was a guy right in his face.”