BuckeyeGrove - Justin Fields: From QB to blocker during Trey Sermon's first OSU touchdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Watching Justin Fields play quarterback at Ohio State has become less of a ‘What can he do?’ conversation and one more of ‘What can’t he do?’

Last Saturday at Michigan State, Fields ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 104 yards. He added 199 yards through the air and two more scores.

But Fields took off after a Spartan defender and made a block to key Trey Sermon’s first touchdown as a Buckeye.

“It kind of just came naturally,” Fields said. “Started running and I just didn’t stop.”

The Buckeyes were up 28-0 in the third quarter and faced a third-and-one play. Fields set up in shotgun formation with Sermon to his right.

Harry Miller - who was making his first-career start at center - snapped the ball to Fields, who turned to his right and handed it to Sermon.

To that point in the game, Sermon had rushed for 43 yards and felt as if he built up enough momentum and was bound to cash in at some point, and said postgame that he was constantly building his confidence.

“I definitely felt like it was going to happen,” Sermon said. “Just knowing I can go out there and make those plays. Each week I felt like I was gradually getting better, getting more in-sync with the offensive line and getting used to playing with those guys.”

The Buckeyes offensive line pushed the Spartans defensive line to the left, opening a hole on the right in which Sermon poked through. The Oklahoma graduate transfer found daylight, and juked to his right once he reached the right hash at midfield.

From there, it was Sermon, Spartans safety Tre Person and Fields racing down the far sideline toward the end zone. Fields had run straight up the right hash with Person to his right and Sermon on the opposite side of Person.

Once he reached the 10-yard line, Fields crossed over and side-blocked Person just in the nick of time for Sermon to reach the end zone and tumble in relief.