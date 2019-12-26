SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - In a somewhat shocking display of transparency, Justin Fields said on Christmas Eve that his knee was feeling "80-85 percent" after nearly three full weeks of rest after the Big Ten Championship Game.

It's unknown whether Fields' admission was an act of gamesmanship, brutal honesty or a slip up that led to him revealing that information, but the fact of the matter was that it was out there.

On Thursday, Fields was once again up to the podium for Fiesta Bowl Media Day, and his tone changed on discussing his injury.

"I feel good but I was advised not to really talk about my injury, so I won't be talking about that today," Fields said.

After being open on Tuesday with his injury status, it was made clear that Fields wouldn't discuss it further, so things shifted towards his upcoming opponent in the Fiesta Bowl.

Not only will this be Fields' first appearance in a bowl game since he didn't participate in Georgia's loss to Texas last season, it will come against the best team the Buckeyes have faced this year by an enormously large margin.

When asked his thoughts about Clemson's defense, it may have been easier for Fields to say what didn't stand out about Brent Venables' defense.

"They have a lot of great athletes on the outside. They have a great front seven," Fields said. "Of course, everybody knows that they have a great defensive coordinator so, I mean, they're all around a good defense."