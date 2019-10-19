EVANSTON, Ill. – While the Ohio State offense was able to pick up where it left off, it was the connection between Justin Fields and Chris Olave that sparked the onslaught against Northwestern.

Fields was able to find success through the air all night against the Wildcats, throwing for four touchdowns for the third time this season. For the fifth and sixth time this season, Fields would find Olave for a touchdown, and the two sophomores are quietly developing a formidable duo.

The underclassmen, along with the rest of the team, showed a great deal of maturity and focus by not looking ahead to Wisconsin and remaining focused on Northwestern.

"I think we feel good about the way we came out coming off the bye week with energy, starting fresh and a refocus on all the things that matter within the program," Ryan Day said.

Olave would finish the game with five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Fields would also flourish with four passing touchdowns and 194 passing yards on a completion percentage of 78.3 percent.