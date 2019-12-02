ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A touchdown is worth six points on the scoreboard, but the 30-yard toss from Justin Fields in the third quarter meant more than any point value.

Fields was able to shine in his inaugural game against Michigan, and his third touchdown was by far his most meaningful. The sophomore was able to show off a toughness and resilience that is not usually associated with the quarterback position, but it is clear that the Georgia transfer has cemented his place in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are arguably the most balanced team in the country. They possess the No. 1 scoring offense in the country and the No. 4 scoring defense, but with 7:39 left in the third quarter, the Buckeyes saw their most irreplaceable player holding his left knee on the ground.

“I try to think for the better, so I don’t try to have negative thoughts in my head,” Fields said on if he thought the injury was severe when he went down.