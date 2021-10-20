Justice Sueing named to Julius Erving Award watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heading into his second year with Ohio State, Justice Sueing's expectations are high. It seems as though they have just gotten higher.

Sueing was named to the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Recognizing the top small forward in Division 1 college basketball, Sueing is one of 20 candidates for the award, including Michigan's Caleb Houstan and Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr.

In his first season on the court for the Buckeyes, Sueing started all 31 games, averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He comes into the 2021-22 season as one of Ohio State's four captains.

In January, the watch list will be narrowed to 10 and finalist will be announced in February. Each finalist will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame selection committee to determine a winner.

Ohio State will open its season against Akron Nov. 9.