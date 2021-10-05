Justice Sueing looks to continue growth in second year at Ohio State

Justice Sueing had an unorthodox first season in the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

The redshirt senior’s debut season in Columbus saw him playing in empty stadiums, forced into a primary ball-handling role and getting his first taste of Big Ten action.

As Sueing heads into his second year with the Buckeyes, he’s taking things slowly and focusing on the daily aspects of being an Ohio State basketball player.

“It’s one day at a time,” Sueing said. “In practice, making sure we’re getting better every day. It’s the same thing when it comes to games. We’re going to take each game one at a time, build off each other.”

In his first season, the Honolulu native started in 31 games for the 21-win Buckeyes and was one of three players to average 10+ points per game, averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Prior to his Ohio State career, Sueing spent two years at California where he never averaged less than 13.5 points per game or five rebounds. The Mater Dei High School product saw his best career production during the 2018-19 season, dropping 14.3 points, six rebounds and two assists per game as a sophomore.

Although Sueing saw a dip in his production at Ohio State, he also went from a No. 1 scoring option for the Golden Bears to filling more of a defensive-minded, wing-scoring role.

With attention to his different role, Sueing said he focused on improving his versatility in the offseason.

“I worked on my body. Just trying to make sure it’s healthy and ready for this upcoming season,” Sueing said. “As well as shooting and just my footwork for defense. I want to be able to use my versatility on the court.”

Prior to arriving at Ohio State, Sueing played in the more offensive-focused, fast-paced Pac-12 and needed to quickly adjust to a slower, more physical style of play in the Big Ten.

“It’s not a joke. Big Ten play really is as physical as they say it is,” Sueing said. “That’s something that we talk in practice a lot, especially when we’re going at it. We have to show that level of physicality to try to get that in-game feeling.”



