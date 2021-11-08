Justice Sueing expected back, Kyle Young game-time decision for opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After sitting out the exhibition against Indianapolis, redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing is expected back on the court for Ohio State's season opener against Akron Tuesday head coach Chris Holtmann said Monday.

Holtmann held Sueing out of the Indianapolis exhibition game due to a "lower leg injury" that had been lingering since tournament play at the end of the 2020-21 season. The head coach said his decision about Sueing's status will come during Monday's practice, but that he expects the redshirt senior to play.

Holtmann called redshirt senior forward Kyle Young a game-time decision ahead of the opener against the Zips, saying his availability is more in question than Sueing's.

Young was diagnosed with a vestibular dysfunction and was held out of practice and the exhibition game against Indianapolis, which Holtmann said is improving.

"We just need to see more progression from him," Holtmann said.

"He's been able to get up and down a little bit and go through some non-contact stuff. I think he feels very good about how he's progressing, and so do we. I think we would all like for it to happen a bit quicker, but he is clearly making process."

Ohio State opens its season against Akron 6 p.m. Tuesday.