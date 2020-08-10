BuckeyeGrove - Just imagine a season in the SEC with Ohio State's closest friends

It does not look promising that the Big Ten will play football this upcoming season as we wait for any official statement from the conference as for the status of the 2020 season.

Fans are somewhere between the five stages of grief seeing the season seemingly ripped away from them, after players and coaches went through hoop after hoop and the league released a schedule just a few days ago.

The Big Ten does not speak for all leagues, however, as leagues like the SEC, Big 12 and ACC all seem to be moving forward while the Pac-12 seems to be on a path toward cancellation as well.

We have seen several people mention what would it be like if Ohio State were able to divorce itself from the Big Ten, just for a year. There have been people who have associated Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska all in that camp, and for the sake of this exercise in the world of fantasy, that is who we will run with.

Sure, sure… we know there are about a million hurdles that would make this temporary divorce a pipe dream, but who would have expected Notre Dame to play a full ACC slate and share its NBC money with the league?

In short, let’s get creative people.

So, what happens if the Big Ten Four were to jump to the SEC for a year?

The first question is a matter of divisions and how you handle that. The SEC is already at 14 teams with its current membership and going up to 18 would take some getting creative.