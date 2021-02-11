BuckeyeGrove - Just how deep is this Ohio State team?

One week ago, in what was perhaps his team’s most important game of the season to date, Chris Holtmann gave playing time to all 11 of his active scholarship players.

Remember, this wasn’t a blowout. There was no garbage time. This was a three-point affair with under four minutes to go.

Ohio State just so happens to be one of the deepest teams in the Big Ten.

In fact, the Buckeyes have gone at least 10 deep in every conference game dating back to a loss to Purdue in the middle of December.

For reference, at this point in the season a year ago, Holtmann used an eight-man rotation in a blowout loss to Wisconsin, tossing in a pair of mop-up players when the outcome was inevitable.



Throughout his tenure at Ohio State, Holtmann has rarely trusted more than three off his bench, often riding a seven-man unit as the season progresses deep into conference play.



This year is clearly different.

Yet on the surface, the numbers don’t seem to explain this shift in philosophy.