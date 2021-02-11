BuckeyeGrove - Just how deep is this Ohio State team?

Just how deep is this Ohio State team?
One week ago, in what was perhaps his team’s most important game of the season to date, Chris Holtmann gave playing time to all 11 of his active scholarship players.
Remember, this wasn’t a blowout. There was no garbage time. This was a three-point affair with under four minutes to go.
Ohio State just so happens to be one of the deepest teams in the Big Ten.
In fact, the Buckeyes have gone at least 10 deep in every conference game dating back to a loss to Purdue in the middle of December.
For reference, at this point in the season a year ago, Holtmann used an eight-man rotation in a blowout loss to Wisconsin, tossing in a pair of mop-up players when the outcome was inevitable.
Throughout his tenure at Ohio State, Holtmann has rarely trusted more than three off his bench, often riding a seven-man unit as the season progresses deep into conference play.
This year is clearly different.
Yet on the surface, the numbers don’t seem to explain this shift in philosophy.
|Year
|Bench min %
|Key bench contributors (> 25% min)
|
2017-18
|
33.3%
|
A. Dakich, M. Jallow, A. Wesson
|
2018-19
|
31.2%
|
M. Jallow, D. Washington, K. Woods
|
2019-20
|
30.5%
|
D. Carton, E. Liddell, D. Washington
|
2020-21
|
32.3%
|
J. Ahrens, M. Jallow, Z. Key
This season, Ohio State sits middle of the pack nationally (and in the Big Ten) in terms of bench minutes, hovering right around its mark of years past.
Holtmann’s first season in Columbus actually saw more minutes (33.3 percent) go to non-starters, the highest proportion for an Ohio State team since KenPom began tracking such data in 2007.
The difference this year may not be one of quantity, but one of overwhelming quality.
Those 2017-18 Buckeyes handed out gigantic bench roles to Andrew Dakich and the sophomore version of Andre Wesson.
Dakich and Wesson both played nearly 50 percent of available minutes, and though they each contributed to winning in their own unique ways, their impact was negligible compared to this year's group. Essentially, their minutes came out of necessity.
On the flip side, roles are clearly defined this season and available minutes are hard to come by. Beyond Justin Ahrens and C.J. Walker, who have switched on-and-off as starters, no bench Buckeye has played more than 33 percent of available minutes.
|Name
|MPG (% of total)
|Starts
|ORating
|PPG
|
Justin Ahrens
|
18.7 (46.4)
|
9
|
132.1
|
7.2
|
Eugene Brown
|
7.6 (18.6)
|
0
|
105.3
|
1.6
|
Musa Jallow
|
14.1 (28.1)
|
1
|
99.0
|
3.1
|
Meechie Johnson
|
7.4 (8.2)
|
0
|
97.6
|
1.9
|
Zed Key
|
12.8 (32.1)
|
1
|
125.5
|
6.3
|
Jimmy Sotos*
|
9.6 (14.2)
|
2
|
104.7
|
1.7
|
Seth Towns
|
10.1 (17.9)
|
0
|
125.0
|
4.8
|
C.J. Walker
|
29.7 (59.5)
|
10
|
99.3
|
8.4
Freshman forward Zed Key leads the full-time bench mafia, averaging only 12.8 minutes per game but providing a much-needed interior presence on both ends of the court.
Musa Jallow and Seth Towns are the only other players averaging double-digit minutes per contest, but both have seen their playing time fluctuate wildly. Jallow is strictly used for his defense. Towns is strictly used for his offense.
Bringing in the rear are Eugene Brown, Meechie Johnson, and Jimmy Sotos, a trio of first-year Ohio State guards. Johnson and Sotos (before his injury) have filled very specific, limited, backup ball-handling duties. Brown is a plug-and-play energizer, crashing the glass and making his name on defense.
There’s a clear trend here: Beyond Ohio State’s “starting six,” no one has been given consistent, expected playing time. Yet nearly every player sees the court in nearly every game.
Holtmann has such an abundance of unique talent to work with that the pressure of making sure starters are fresh doesn’t exist. He has the luxury of six capable players to sub in at any moment, each one filling their own, (usually) positive role on this team.
From a strictly statistical perspective, this Ohio State squad is no “deeper” than in years past. But trek beyond the summary, and the 2020-21 Buckeyes may contain the most expansive collection of top-to-bottom talent since the days of Aaron Craft and Jared Sullinger.
More important than the number of capable players is the fact that each of those players is fully bought in and focused on their defined role.
With that much talent and a coach like Holtmann putting it to use, the future is bright on the banks of the Olentangy.