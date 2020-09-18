BuckeyeGrove - Justin Fields talks options and talent among wide receivers

Justin Fields talks options and talent among wide receivers
The imminent return of Ohio State football means more highlight-reel catches.
Ohio State finished third in the Big Ten in completions during the 2019 season, good enough for 3,684 yards and the second-most average yards with 9.1.
Quarterback Justin Fields highlighted his admiration and excitement for his targets when they take the field.
“Just seeing what they can do on the field and what plays they can make and just how talented they are that of course gets me excited,” Fields said. “Coach Day knows that, coach Hartline knows how great players they are.”
RELATED: Cooper, Fields speak on Ryan Day's leadership through pandemic
The Buckeyes will be without career-receptions leader K.J. Hill in addition to Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. The trio departed to play in the NFL following the end of the 2019 season.
However, Ohio State recruited a particularly impressive receiver class in 2020.
Of the five 2020 five-star wide receivers ranked by Rivals, Ohio State landed two in No. 1 Julian Fleming and No. 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeyes also landed four-star and No. 11 wide receiver Gee Scott Jr.
“The freshmen, they’ve been phenomenal,” Fields said. "Just the talent between Jaxon Smith, Julian, Gee, Mookie [Cooper]. I mean those guys are just really the most polished freshmen I’ve seen with my own eyes."
It could be easy to get caught up in raving the potential that young players offer. But on his radio show on 97.1 The Fan, head coach Ryan Day said he hasn't forgotten about established receivers at the core of the group.
“Starts with Chris [Olave] coming back, he’s come back in great shape, really did a good job in the offseason and was ready to roll in the preseason,” Day said. “You have Garrett [Wilson] coming back, he’s moved inside which is a great opportunity for him. Then you have Jameson Williams coming back as well.”
One player who has among the most time as a Buckeye is fifth-year Demario McCall. He has played downs and snaps from a number of skill sets, from rushing to receiving to kick returning.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in terms of playing some of the slot, being a running back,” Day said. “That’s something we’ve looked at in the past.”
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Chris Olave
|
60
|
1,037
|
15
|
Garrett Wilson
|
30
|
432
|
5
|
Demario McCall
|
19
|
273
|
2
|
Jameson Williams
|
6
|
112
|
1
With so many options and a mountain of potential, Fields will have plenty of players from whom to pick. He offered one thing he expects to take place on the field with the plethora of receivers waiting in the wings.
RELATED: Fields never thought about opting out, talks maturation over past months
“Definitely playmaking,” Fields said. “Those guys are talented as can be. The things that they’ve shown in practice. I think our chemistry, we’re getting better each and every day. Hopefully we see a lot of touchdowns this fall and a lot of wins on the field.”
As for expectations for himself, Fields says time will tell.
“I don’t think there are words to describe how determined I am,” Fields said. “I think it just shows with the stuff I do, how I carry myself in the facility, how I work on and off the field. There’s not really words you can describe how determined I am.
“It’s just going to have to show itself.”