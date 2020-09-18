BuckeyeGrove - Justin Fields talks options and talent among wide receivers

The imminent return of Ohio State football means more highlight-reel catches.

Ohio State finished third in the Big Ten in completions during the 2019 season, good enough for 3,684 yards and the second-most average yards with 9.1.

Quarterback Justin Fields highlighted his admiration and excitement for his targets when they take the field.

“Just seeing what they can do on the field and what plays they can make and just how talented they are that of course gets me excited,” Fields said. “Coach Day knows that, coach Hartline knows how great players they are.”

The Buckeyes will be without career-receptions leader K.J. Hill in addition to Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. The trio departed to play in the NFL following the end of the 2019 season.

However, Ohio State recruited a particularly impressive receiver class in 2020.

Of the five 2020 five-star wide receivers ranked by Rivals, Ohio State landed two in No. 1 Julian Fleming and No. 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeyes also landed four-star and No. 11 wide receiver Gee Scott Jr.

“The freshmen, they’ve been phenomenal,” Fields said. "Just the talent between Jaxon Smith, Julian, Gee, Mookie [Cooper]. I mean those guys are just really the most polished freshmen I’ve seen with my own eyes."