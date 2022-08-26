COLUMBUS —There has always been a lot of weight on the shoulders of Julian Fleming.

Fleming was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country when he signed with Ohio State in December of 2019. He joined the Buckeyes with ridiculously high expectations that were based more on his athletic profile than his technical abilities as a wide receiver. The offense he set records for at Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Penn.) High School allowed him to use that athletic ability in the passing game but it wasn't designed to refine his talents as a pass catcher.

His freshman year at Ohio State was almost canceled, but it wasn't. He, like every other member of the Class of 2020, was thrown into a quasi-tailspin, personally and athletically. The development Fleming needed was slowed more than most of his classmates because he was dealing with a shoulder injury that had plagued him in high school.

Last year, the shoulder popped up again. This time in the Rose Bowl. For most, it's a game that really introduced Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka to the national scene. Internally, it was a game that gave Julian Fleming a chance to make a decision.

Ohio State was scratching and clawing its way to a comeback victory. Julian Fleming was proving his toughness, popping back into place a shoulder that popped out of it and quickly re-entering the game. Fleming could've stayed on the sideline after that injury. He didn't.

And since then he's left no doubt that he's all in for himself, his teammates and his development at Ohio State.

There's a visible difference in Julian Fleming. He carries himself lighter than he did a year ago. He won't divulge what changed but he acknowledges a change was needed.

"It's been a lot different for me," Julian Fleming said Wednesday night. "I just felt like it was time to really grow and start taking things a lot more seriously. It was definitely a process. It took a little bit of time.

"But now I feel like I'm really locked in and committed to Ohio State football ... I really came into this season with a really, really different mindset. Especially in the offseason. I just came in to work day in and day out, striving to keep my body and my mind right at all times."







