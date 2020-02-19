COLUMBUS, Ohio - Life as the top player at your position isn't an easy one.

Early enrollee Julian Fleming, rated the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class by Rivals.com, will have high expectations during his entire career as a Buckeye along with the other highly-touted receivers brought in by Ohio State for this year.

Fleming has only been on campus since early January, but he's already getting good reviews from the coaching staff.

"We haven't got to the field yet but play-making ability -- God gave him some great talents," head coach Ryan Day said. "And then how does he create the discipline and skill that he needs to play at this level. That will be between he and [Brian] Hart[line]. I think he's got the right tool set and the right mentality."

That mentality is important for Fleming as he comes in on the bottom of the totem pole at Ohio State.