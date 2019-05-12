FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Ohio State has made the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas football program a top priority for many years now. The South Florida powerhouse is never short on talent as the Buckeyes are once again making a rising senior a priority in wide receiver Marcus Rosemy.

But Rosemy isn't the only prospect the Buckeyes have their sights on at Aquinas. Class of 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella is the next big-time recruit at the school. The 6-foot-6, 292-pound prospect was a rare freshman starter for Aquinas last fall and the Buckeyes have already offered the talented rising sophomore.

"Right now, I've got 17 offers," Armella stated after practice on Wednesday. "It was surreal when I got the Ohio State offer."

"Ohio State has been a school that I've always looked up to as a kid," he continued. "I've always been watching Ohio State, Alabama, FSU and now I have an opportunity to go play there. That's just amazing."



Ohio State's success and relationships at Aquinas always seem to get their foot in the door with the guys they want. In Armella's case, however, his interest in Ohio State came independent of the success of the Bosa brothers.

"I've just always thought that Ohio State was a great school," he continued. "It's just a bonus that they've had certain players that came here and then went to the NFL after being successful in college."

With it being so early, an important step for Ohio State will be getting Armella on campus and that could actually happen sooner rather than later.

"I'd love to take a visit up there and I'm trying to make that happen," he said. "I'm going to try to go up this summer with Marcus (Rosemy)."

With all of the offers and early attention, however, the main focus right now is on spring football practice and continuing to develop.

"I'm at the best program so I'm going against the best of the best," he said. "So I'm just working on my craft, working on my fundamentals."