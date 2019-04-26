Ohio State has been exhausting all of its options to beef up its quarterback room in advance of the 2019 season. On Friday evening the Buckeyes added another prospect to the mix in class of 2019 La Verne (Cali.) Bonita product J.P. Andrade. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on, to give the Buckeyes some immediate help for the 2019 season as options in the transfer market as well as the 2020 and 2021 classes are still being weighed.

Andrade had scholarship opportunities with FCS programs as well as FBS program South Alabama. He'll forego those opportunities to join the quarterbacks room in Columbus.

"Ohio State is it for me," Andrade told BuckeyeGrove.com on Friday. "It fit perfectly for me and the situation for me is great. The coaches are outstanding and I can't wait to get to work with them."

Andrade made a visit to Ohio State a couple of weeks ago during the spring game and spent the past two weeks weighing his several scholarship and preferred walk-on options. To this point, Ohio State has just two scholarship quarterbacks on its roster heading into the 2019 season, but is still very much involved in the transfer market to change the numbers.

It was on that spring game visit that Andrade really felt like Ohio State would be the spot for him.

"The fans and support the whole program gets (was impressive)," he recalled. "The stadium was rocking with energy for a spring game. That's the kind of team and city that I want to play for."

As a senior at Bonita High School, Andrade threw for 4,366 yards and 38 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He wrapped up his high school career with 7,386 passing yards.