BuckeyeGrove - Joyce Anderson, mother of Jaheim Singletary, emotional after son's decision

"Where are we going, where are we going?"

These were the words from Joyce Anderson just a couple of moments before her son, Jaheim Singletary, reached into his backpack, pulled out a bag with hats and was ready to show the world which school he would be committing to.

Once Singletary said he will be attending The Ohio State University at the next level, Anderson could not hold in her emotions.

She raised both hands in the air, let out an enthusiastic yell toward the roof of the building they were in, and clapped her hands several times with pure excitement.

“Oh goodness, I could just barely breathe,” Anderson told BuckeyeGrove a few minutes later. “I am just so proud of my son. I am so proud of him… to be honest with you, everything with what Jaheim has been going through the last three years, I never would have imagined it would have happened as soon as it did.”

Immediately after Singletary revealed he would be heading off to Columbus for college, he FaceTimed area recruiter Tony Alford. Anderson, sitting to the left of her son, told Alford, "I'm a Buckeye mom now."

Anderson briefly excused herself, went outside to catch her breath, and took a few moments to soak in everything. All the sacrifices she had made over the years had finally led up to a day she and her son will never forget.

“I tell people, right now today, if I had to do it all over again, I would do it,” Anderson said. “I had two boys playing football at two different schools, two different parks – one was graduating from high school, and one was coming out of middle school and going to high school the same day, but I did it.

“All these sacrifices, I would do them all over again. If it’s going to make him as happy as he is about playing football, he loves this game of football. So, any kind of sacrifices I would have to rewind, I would do it all over again if I had to.”

As some people know, Singletary was not able to visit Ohio State as a result of the ongoing dead period, which prevented him from being able to interact with the staff in person.

The Buckeyes, as Singletary told us, did an exceptional job, however, of recruiting him in a virtual manner. Along with consistently speaking with the five-star defensive back, Ohio State's staff made it a point to stay in touch with Anderson on a weekly basis.

Anderson says the program and school checks off all the boxes for her.

“It was good because I expressed to them that Jaheim is my baby,” Anderson said. “So, when he leaves me, I need somebody to take care of him like he was their own. They confirmed that that’s what they would do. And then, the insurance they were giving me about his education, career and the NFL. They were awesome.