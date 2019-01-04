COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State redshirt freshman center Josh Myers entered Columbus with high fan expectations.

A top-60 national prospect and Ohio native, Myers stood as the earliest offensive line commit from Ohio State's 2017 class.



Transitioning from guard to center a year after arrival, next season marks his first real chance to deliver on said expectations. Redshirt senior guards Demetrious Knox and Malcolm Pridgeon are graduating, and if junior center Michael Jordan returns he's likely to slide back over to his more natural position at guard.

Myers is the clear-cut favorite to take that vacated space.

"I do [feel like I'm ready to start at center]," Myers said. "I've always been a student of the game, and I love watching film, I love scheme, I love offense."