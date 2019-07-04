Ohio State's Fourth of July fireworks continue as the Buckeyes have landed a commitment from Beech Grove (Ind.) offensive lineman Josh Fryar. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman picked the Buckeyes over Penn State, Indiana, Purdue, Oregon, and many others to become commitment No. 19 for the Buckeyes in the 2020 recruiting class.

"The academics there are just amazing," said Fryar of his decision. "The communications school, they have so many connections with the Real Life Wednesday's program."

"The coaching staff was also a huge part of it," he continued. "Coach Day, I don't think you're going to find any other head coach that's trying to build a hospital for kids that have mental health issues. With coach Stud, he's going to develop you not only as a football player but as a man. Those are really the things that sealed it for me."

Fryar is yet another prospect to end up in this Ohio State class that was part of the huge weekend back on June 21st that saw 16 official visitors come through campus.

"That weekend was awesome," he said. "You got to spend time with committed guys and uncommitted guys and see where everyone was at with the process. But what really made it for me was my host Ryan Jacoby. We played pick-up basketball with a bunch of the other guys and we just killed everybody and it was so fun. You go there and you see these Ohio State football players and they are great athletes but they are also part of the community, it was just a great weekend."

The talented lineman knew he wanted to commit to Ohio State coming out of that weekend and has waited to announce his decision. In the mean time, the class has grown in a big way.

"For me it has been exciting," he said. "I've kind of been holding it back until today. It's really exciting that I'm going to be getting to know these guys even more over the next few months. Getting to know my future teammates is just exciting and it was really exciting that Cam just announced before me."

Fryar has the size and length to play just about anywhere up and down the offensive line. Listed as the No. 4 center prospect in the nation by Rivals.com, it's probably unlikely that he'll end up at that spot in Columbus, but he has the versatility to help anywhere.

"It's left open right now," he said. "Coach Stud and coach Day didn't really pinpoint me and so I'm just going to get comfortable with knowing all of the positions and whichever one he needs me at, I'll just do the best I can at it."

Fryar is the sixth offensive lineman for the Buckeyes in the 2020 recruiting class.