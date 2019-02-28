INDIANAPOLIS – Offensive linemen rarely come out early with eligibility still on the table, but it is just about as infrequent that a true freshman starts on the offensive line at Ohio State. Michael Jordan checks off both of those boxes and is now at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to make his mark.

Jordan shocked many when he was named a starter in his first season but held down his offensive guard position for two seasons before shifting over to center for the last season upon the departure of Billy Price.

The national outlets noticed how well that Jordan played as he was named a first-team All-American by both CBS Sports and SI.com and will forever be enshrined just outside Ohio Stadium in the Buckeye Grove with a tree of his own as an All-American.

Check out what he had to say during the media session at the NFL Combine on Thursday.