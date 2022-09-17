COLUMBUS -- There was growing optimism early in the week for a full-strength version of Ohio State to appear.

By Saturday, though, the Buckeyes had picked up a few new issues -- and still don't have definitive clarity on the status of a pair of wide receivers.

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming remain game-time decisions for the program according to the availability report released in the buildup to kickoff against Toledo in primetime in the Horseshoe. And another key contributor remains officially out with Jordan Hancock continuing to deal with a leg injury that has bothered him since early in training camp.

"[Hancock] is talented enough to help, and we counted him to be in the two deep and to be a contributor right off the bat," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday. "I think we'll finally get him back this week. We're hoping for this weekend. It was a significant injury that took a long time to get back from. He's been working hard.

" ... We think this week he can start getting in some of the scout work. He got a little scout work in last week, and we're hoping to see him on the field this weekend."

The Buckeyes weren't able to check that goal off the list, and they still don't know if they'll be able to do the same with Smith-Njigba and Fleming.

Additionally, Ohio State will also be without special-teams ace Teradja Mitchell and talented freshman defensive lineman Omari Abor, both who were ruled out with undisclosed issues.

The full availability report for the Buckeyes is below, making note that the program doesn't specify injuries or potential disciplinary matters on the Status Report.