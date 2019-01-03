The Buckeyes got another piece of big news on Thursday afternoon when safety Jordan Fuller announced his intentions to return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2019. The Ohio State co-captain had been talked about early in the season as a potential early defector to the NFL and there were a lot of people interested in the decision that Fuller would have to make.

For those who look at things from a recruiting standpoint, this is bigger than signing a five-star recruit with a grown man coming back for one more year under first-year head coach Ryan Day and what promises to be a new look Ohio State defensive coaching staff going into next season.



Fuller was tied for the lead at Ohio State with 81 tackles this year and was also credited with four pass breakups, an interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was Ohio State’s most consistent player in the secondary all season and will give the Buckeyes a huge boost in that position room going into next season.

The Buckeyes ranked No. 72 in the nation in total defense and 51st in scoring defense, both major departures from where the Ohio State defense had been in years past. Fuller will now have an opportunity to be one of the players to lead the charge to help fix that in the following season.

Ohio State will have several players looking to line up alongside Fuller next season at the other safety position including Brendon White, Amir Riep, Isaiah Pryor, Shaun Wade and Josh Proctor to name just a few.