Ohio State's single-high savant Jordan Fuller is headed to the Los Angeles Rams after being picked in the sixth round with the 199th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With 40 starts at safety over the past four seasons, Fuller has been a force on Ohio State's defense, locking down the middle of the field and giving a consistent tackling presence to the secondary.

Fuller came from Old Tappan, N.J., as a four-star recruit and played in 12 games in 2016 as Malik Hooker and Damon Webb locked down the starting positions. Fuller picked up just 11 tackles his freshman season, but it paved the way for him to step into a starting role in his sophomore season.

In his second year, Fuller excelled as a starter on Ohio State's defense, finishing second on the team with 62 tackles and recording two interceptions, including a game-clinching pick against Michigan.

Though Ohio State's defense struggled in 2018, Fuller still had an impressive year with a team-leading 81 tackles in addition to an interception and four pass breakups.

In his senior season as the lone safety in Jeff Hafley's single-high scheme, Fuller excelled across the middle with 62 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups as Ohio State led the nation in passing defense.

Fuller was always an impressive talent at Ohio State, but he showed consistent improvement as a Buckeye, earning third team All-Big Ten honors his sophomore year, second team All-Big Ten honors his junior year, and was named first team All-Big Ten in his senior season.

Fuller appeared in 52 games during his four seasons with the Buckeyes, picking up 224 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups across the middle of the field.

Fuller is the fifth Ohio State safety taken in the NFL Draft since 2000, joining Malik Hooker, Vonn Bell, Will Allen and Gary Berry.