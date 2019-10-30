Jordan Fuller named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy
The start of November means that the talk around ‘award season’ is starting to heat up as many of the national football awards are getting to the semi-finalist stages and big news on the William V. Campbell Trophy front as that award named its 12 finalists on Wednesday with Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller on the list.
That award annually recognizes the nation’s best football scholar-athlete through all divisions and in the NAIA. It is a combination of academic success, football performance and what is defined as exemplary leadership.
The award has been considered at times to be the equivalent of the ‘Academic Heisman’ and was once named the Vincent DePaul Draddy award.
“The entire Ohio State football program is extremely proud of Jordan and for his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said via a press release. “He is a young man who has distinguished himself athletically, academically and leadership-wise, and I congratulate him and the 11 other outstanding student-athletes who are finalists for this most prestigious award.”
This award has been handed out on an annual basis since 1990 and a pair of Buckeyes have won it in the past with Bobby Hoying winning it in 1995 and Craig Krenzel being honored in 2003.
2019 finalist Jordan Fuller has certainly gotten it done on the field so far this year as he is tied for the team-high in tackles with 41 while he also has a pair of interceptions on the year. Last season Fuller was honored as a CoSIDA Academic All-American after being named to the second-team in 2017 for that honor.
Each of the 12 finalists are set to receive an 18-thousand dollar postgraduate scholarship as being part of the 2019 NFF Scholar-Athlete class. The award will be handed out on December 10th, where the winner will have their scholarship increased to 25-thousand dollars.
|Name
|Position
|School
|Major (GPA)
|
Spencer Blackburn
|
C
|
E. Washington
|
Economics & Accounting (3.69)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship
|
PK
|
UGA
|
Digital Broadcast Journalism (3.71)
|
Jordan Fuller
|
S
|
Ohio State
|
Business Marketing (3.60)
|
Alex Goetti
|
S
|
Minnesota St.
|
Biomedical Sciences (3.93)
|
Justin Herbert
|
QB
|
Oregon
|
General Science (4.01)
|
Adam Holtorf
|
C
|
Kansas St.
|
Agribusiness (3.92)
|
Michael Lohmeier
|
DE
|
Carnegie Mellon (PA)
|
Business Admin (4.00)
|
Jordan Mack
|
LB
|
UVA
|
Education (3.47)
|
Dante Olson
|
LB
|
Montana
|
Business Admin/Mgmt. (3.90)
|
Jelani Taylor
|
S
|
Cornell
|
Hotel Admin (3.96)
|
Casey Toohill
|
LB
|
Stanford
|
Political Science (3.71)
|
Jon Wassink
|
QB
|
W. Michigan
|
Accounting (3.96)