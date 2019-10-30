The start of November means that the talk around ‘award season’ is starting to heat up as many of the national football awards are getting to the semi-finalist stages and big news on the William V. Campbell Trophy front as that award named its 12 finalists on Wednesday with Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller on the list.

That award annually recognizes the nation’s best football scholar-athlete through all divisions and in the NAIA. It is a combination of academic success, football performance and what is defined as exemplary leadership.

The award has been considered at times to be the equivalent of the ‘Academic Heisman’ and was once named the Vincent DePaul Draddy award.

“The entire Ohio State football program is extremely proud of Jordan and for his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said via a press release. “He is a young man who has distinguished himself athletically, academically and leadership-wise, and I congratulate him and the 11 other outstanding student-athletes who are finalists for this most prestigious award.”